PHOTOS: Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan waves out to the paparazzi as Avengers assemble for his party; WATCH

Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan is ecstatic as the young one is celebrating his fourth birthday today. Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad are also equally excited as they seem to have planned a birthday party for their son and looks like the party prep is in full swing. On Sunday, Taimur was seen outside his residence by the paparazzi. However, it wasn't a clear view. Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped right outside their building but several plants and lights obstructed the view.

Despite that, Taimur came a little closer and waved out to the paparazzi as Kareena and Saif stood in the background. While Kareena was seen wearing a bright yellow outfit, Taimur and Saif were in their casual outfits. Meanwhile, the party prep was also underway and from the looks of it, Taimur is probably having an Avengers-themed birthday party.

Why do we say Avengers? Well, several life-size balloons were seen being brought to their residence and almost all of it was related to Avengers. Friom Hulk and Captain America to Iron Man, Taimur's 4th birthday bash is a superhero inspired one.

Take a look at Taimur and his birthday party prep photos below:

Meanwhile, doting mum Kareena Kapoor Khan had the sweetest birthday wish for Taimur as she shared and adorable video full of unseen photos. Not just that, she also penned a heartfelt note for her son which read, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

