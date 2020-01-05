PHOTOS: Birthday girl Deepika Padukone is all smiles while holding hubby Ranveer Singh's hand at the airport

Today morning, Deepika was spotted with hubby and actor Ranveer Singh at the airport. The couple was jetted off somewhere to celebrate DP's birthday.

rings in her 34th birthday today. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak which is very special to her. The movie marks DP's debut as a producer. Talking about her birthday plans Deepika had said that she will be in Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. She will be with them for a day. She has spent a considerable amount of time with many of them during the making of the film.

Today morning, Deepika was spotted with hubby and actor at the airport. The couple was jetted off somewhere to celebrate DP's birthday. Deepika was all smiles and looking stunning in a blue shiny colour shirt with an orange coloured overcoat and blue ankle-length pants. The actress had tied up her hair like a bun and donning a pair of cool shades. On the other hand, Ranveer was wearing a light blue coloured t-shirt with matching pants and a brown checkered overcoat. He paired his look with a cap on his head and a pair of cool shades.

Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles when snapped by the paps. There was infact some cake brought for the birthday girl at the airport. Deepika was snapped giving cake to Ranveer and the paps and some of her fans too. Deepika and Ranveer walked hand-in-hand at the airport and looked stunning as always.

Talking about Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey. It is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020.

