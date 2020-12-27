  1. Home
PHOTOS: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor steps out with mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted along with his mommy, actor Neetu Kapoor in the city on Sunday morning. Earlier, the actor was spotted at family Christmas lunch.
Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following for his good looks and stellar performances in films like Rockstar, Barfi, Wake Up Sid, Bachna Ae Haseena, Tamasha among others. Today, the Sanju actor has been spotted along with his mommy Neetu Kapoor in the city. The mom-son duo got clicked by the paparazzi while stepping into their car. Ranbir kept it cool and casual in blue, and he was also seen wearing a funky cap. Both Ranbir and Neetu were seen wearing face which is mandatory for everyone nowadays due to coronavirus.

Earlier Ranbir was seen attending the annual Christmas family lunch with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia have shared a glimpse of their Christmas party on their social media handle. Bebo also added a cute note with the picture which read as, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever… All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people… Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”.

Take a look at Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor’s latest pictures here:

A few days back, during a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir has revealed about his marriage plans with his ladylove Alia. The actor said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia would be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and others in key roles. Ranbir will be also seen in Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor feels like an 'underachiever' next to GF Alia Bhatt; Says will tick mark marriage goal very soon

Credits :Viral Bhayani

