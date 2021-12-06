PHOTOS: Bride to be Katrina Kaif arrives at the wedding venue in Rajasthan

It’s happening! One of the most awaited weddings of 2021 is underway, and fans are excited to see their favourite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to embark on their new journey together. Earlier today the actress’ and her family were snapped at the airport. Even the groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was seen dressed up at the private airport in Mumbai. And now, a few moments back, Katrina who landed in Jaipur, entered the wedding venue.

Katrina Kaif was spotted donning an orange attire with heavy embroidery all over it as she entered the luxurious resort. She also wore a black facemask keeping in mind the strict COVID-19 guidelines. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was also seen boarding his car as he landed at Jaipur airport. The ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor looked dapper in an orange shirt with beige pants and a camouflage facemask. The marriage venue is also decorated with lights ahead of the wedding. To note, Katrina and Vicky are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9th at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.

Take a look:

It was in the year 2018 that the rumours of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal began. It happened when Katrina Kaif appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6, and openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen.

To note, before the actress headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, her roka rumours with Vicky Kaushal left their fans rejoiced. However, Katrina’s team later rubbished all the rumours.