PHOTOS: Carry puffer jacket in style just like Shraddha Kapoor to amp up your fashion game this winter

Amid the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, Bollywood actors might have no time to rest but time and again they make an appearance in the city of dreams of Mumbai. Speaking of which, actor Shraddha Kapoor was the recent one who caught the attention of shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport on Saturday. The Baaghi star opted to don a puffer jacket while making her public appearance and needless to say, if you are planning to invest in your winter closet then puffer jackets are the best option that you won’t regret investing in.

These winter staples are now back in vogue in multiple silhouettes. If you are looking for inspiration then this latest look of Shradhha Kapoor is the best example for you. To protect herself from the chilly weather, Kapoor topped her body-hugging attire with a brown puffer jacket and she looked absolutely stunning. With black leggings finishing her look, Shradhha opted for a customised statement purse that had her initials imprinted on it. Sleek hair left open and minimalist makeup rounded off her entire look.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia previously headed to New Delhi to kick off the second shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The first schedule was shot earlier in 2021, after wrapping the second shooting schedule, the cast will reportedly head to Spain to complete the filming process.

ALSO READ| How Shraddha Kapoor welcomed Monday Morning in the sun with 'pyari muskurahat' is priceless; PIC