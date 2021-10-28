PHOTOS: Celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat as fans burst crackers on Aryan Khan's bail.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday in the narcotics case after being in jail for over three weeks. The star kid will be released from Arthur Road either on Friday or Saturday. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, stated that the court's detailed order will be given on Friday and the bail conditions will then be known.

On Thursday, minutes after Aryan's bail decision was announced, Shah Rukh Khan's father began to gather outside Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra. There was an influx of media personnel as well as fans and paparazzi. SRK's fans came in large numbers and even burst crackers outside the main gate of Mannat.

They also got along a banner which included a photo of Aryan and SRK with the words 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' written across it. It was a massive celebration of sorts as fans went all out with crackers and snow spray.

Take a look at the visuals from Mannat:

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's likely bail conditions: Surrender passport, be present at NCB office once a week