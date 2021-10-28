PHOTOS: Celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat as fans burst crackers on Aryan Khan's bail

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 29, 2021 03:45 AM IST  |  30K
   
PHOTOS: Celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat as fans burst crackers on Aryan Khan's bail
PHOTOS: Celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat as fans burst crackers on Aryan Khan's bail.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday in the narcotics case after being in jail for over three weeks. The star kid will be released from Arthur Road either on Friday or Saturday. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, stated that the court's detailed order will be given on Friday and the bail conditions will then be known. 

On Thursday, minutes after Aryan's bail decision was announced, Shah Rukh Khan's father began to gather outside Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra. There was an influx of media personnel as well as fans and paparazzi. SRK's fans came in large numbers and even burst crackers outside the main gate of Mannat. 

They also got along a banner which included a photo of Aryan and SRK with the words 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' written across it. It was a massive celebration of sorts as fans went all out with crackers and snow spray. 

Take a look at the visuals from Mannat

srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_1.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_2.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_3.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_4.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_5.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-bail-inline_6.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-celebration-inline-1.jpg
srk-mannat-aryan-celebration-inline-2.jpg
 

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's likely bail conditions: Surrender passport, be present at NCB office once a week

 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : So stupid!
REPLY 12 8 hours ago
Anonymous : What a silly lot!! They are normal people, since when is that spoilt brat a prince!! Do they think that he will supply free drugs for them if they carry in like this?? ?
REPLY 11 8 hours ago
Anonymous : How stupid! Polluting people and polluting crackers!
REPLY 8 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Where is Aamir Khan? There are fireworks outside SRK home. Come and stop it
REPLY 8 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All