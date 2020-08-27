PHOTOS: Cops escort Rhea Chakraborty's father as they take him to ED office amid heavy media presence

Soon after Mumbai police arrived, Rhea Chakraborty's father was escorted and reportedly taken to the ED office since he has been summoned once again.

Mumbai Police landed at Rhea Chakraborty's residence on Thursday afternoon after the actress shared videos of heavy media presence at her residence. Soon after the police arrived, Rhea's father was escorted by the cops and reportedly taken to the ED office since he has been summoned once again. But before heading to the ED office, ANI reported that he was taken to Vakola's Axis Bank branch to possibly collect some documents. Indrajit was assisted by the police officers inside the bank.

Take a look at the photos:

Maharashtra: Actor #RheaChakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty taken to Axis Bank branch at Vakola, Santacruz by Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/AcgbQjFgXW — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police escorts #RheaChakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty from their residence. Earlier today, he was summoned by Enforcement Directorate. https://t.co/bHvKou39zy pic.twitter.com/vHq3D9G5cj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Rhea's SOS call to the Mumbai Police also read, "We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily." The actress had also shared a video of her building watchman but deleted it soon after.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly paid Rs 17,000 to Sushant Singh Rajput's servant for two bags of weed?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×