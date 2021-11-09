PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is winter ready in green athleisure look for airport, we're taking cues

Deepika Padukone has completed 14 years in Bollywood. Today her debut film Om Shanti Om has clocked 14 years and the actress shared a special video on her Instagram stories. She was seen in the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Well, her performance was hailed by the fans and she has been trending also on social media. Amid this, the actress was today spotted at Mumbai airport and she was seen acing casual yet stylish while coming out of the airport.