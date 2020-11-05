PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it casual as they drop by Karan Johar’s Dharma office

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi got snapped at Dharma office. The trio was at their sartorial best. Check out the photos.

, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently spotted by the shutterbugs at Dharma office. The trio were snapped post a meeting at ’s office. Before making their way, the actors happily posed for the photographers. The Student of The Year 2 star was at her casual best. She was seen sporting blue denims with a casual top and white sneakers. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and let her hair open. Siddhant on the other hand looked dapper in a white tee and black jeans. The actor was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

Deepika was clicked while making her way to the car. All three sported masks for safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant have recently returned from Goa, where they were shooting for Shakun Batra’s film. Few days ago, the trio was spotted at the private Mumbai airport as they returned after a shooting schedule of the film. Three of them opted for cool and casual outfits.

Check out the pictures below: On a related note, the yet-to-be-titled film of Shakun will be produced by Karan Johar. In the past, Shakun has directed two films - Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and Kapoor & Sons 2016. Both the films were also produced by Karan. After four long years, Shakun is returning to the big screen with his upcoming directorial. Read Also: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it cool & casual as they return from Goa post shoot

