PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it cool & casual as they return from Goa post shoot

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Goa post shooting Shakun Batra’s next. The trio looked comfy in casuals.

Deeepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled next. Today, the trio has been spotted at the private Mumbai airport as they returned after a shooting schedule of the film. Three of them opted for cool and casual OOTDS. In the photos, Deepika is seen sporting an easy-breezy shirt dress while Ananya can be seen wearing a blue denim paired with a white crop top. She accessorized her look with a cute hat.

On the other hand, Siddhant kept it all casual. The Gully Boy star sported a neon jacket with a black pant. He showed the paparazzi a ‘V’ sign while exiting the private airport. Ananya and Deepika also were seen making their way to their vehicles after they made their way to Mumbai from Goa. Over the past few days, all of them had been shooting for their film and recently, Ananya even celebrated her birthday in Goa on the sets of the film.

Take a look at photos:

The yet-to-be-titled film of Shakun will be produced by . In the past, Shakun has directed two films - Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and Kapoor & Sons 2016. Both the films were also produced by Karan. After four long years, Shakun is returning to the big screen with his upcoming directorial and has teamed up with a fantastic star cast. The story of the film has been co-written by Shakun, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The film revolves around the tale of two couples.

Earlier, a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that towards the year-end there will be another schedule in Mumbai, the team will shoot the indoor portions at a city studio. “There is a possibility of a brief overseas spell too. A call will be taken once the schedule in Goa wraps up” added the source.

