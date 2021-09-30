PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma mean business as they get snapped in the city

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma mean business as they get snapped in the city
Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma mean business! Bollywood's top actresses were snapped out and about on Thursday in the city for different reasons. The paparazzi spotted Deepika arriving at the Maddock office. The actress who has several films lined up arrived at the office for a meeting. 

As usual, Deepika slayed it in her outfit as she looked super chic in a beige coloured outfit. The actress tied up her hair in a simple messy bun and waved out to the paps before heading inside. Deepika was all smiles as she stepped out of her car. As for Anushka, the actress resumed work last week and looks like there is no stopping her. 

After consecutive shoot days last week, Anushka was spotted once more in the city shooting. She arrived in a white outfit and then changed into ripped denims and an olive green shirt. Anushka's short hair definitely made her look smart. The actress was smiles and even posed for the paparazzi. 

Check out Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's photos below:

 

Anushka Sharma has not yet announced her next film but the actress continues to shoot for commercials. She recently returned from UK and Dubai after accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his tour. The couple also took along their daughter Vamika and spent some quality time as a family. 

As for Deepika, the actress is busy shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty and Shakun Batra's romantic drama that is now wrapped up. 

Comments
Anonymous : Deepika has the most amazing and perfect posture. Her posture and form alone make her stand out and look so elegant.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : the two strong women who have been leading the top of couples in india for a long time in the public's preferences .amazing
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : two gorgeous women,two successful ladies,two wonderful wives ,beloved by their husbands
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika and anushka are two successful ladies loved with much elegance by their husbands
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : two beautiful married women
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Anushka and Deepika are so pretty and talented ladies. They should work together at least once.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful ladies,, glad we have such strong women for the younger generation to look up to.
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing lady Dp.
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous woman.
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful Deepika.
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : anushka is soo pretty!
REPLY 2 9 hours ago

