PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma mean business as they get snapped in the city

and mean business! Bollywood's top actresses were snapped out and about on Thursday in the city for different reasons. The paparazzi spotted Deepika arriving at the Maddock office. The actress who has several films lined up arrived at the office for a meeting.

As usual, Deepika slayed it in her outfit as she looked super chic in a beige coloured outfit. The actress tied up her hair in a simple messy bun and waved out to the paps before heading inside. Deepika was all smiles as she stepped out of her car. As for Anushka, the actress resumed work last week and looks like there is no stopping her.

After consecutive shoot days last week, Anushka was spotted once more in the city shooting. She arrived in a white outfit and then changed into ripped denims and an olive green shirt. Anushka's short hair definitely made her look smart. The actress was smiles and even posed for the paparazzi.

Anushka Sharma has not yet announced her next film but the actress continues to shoot for commercials. She recently returned from UK and Dubai after accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his tour. The couple also took along their daughter Vamika and spent some quality time as a family.

As for Deepika, the actress is busy shooting for Pathan with . She also has Fighter opposite in her kitty and Shakun Batra's romantic drama that is now wrapped up.

