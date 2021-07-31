PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked stepping out of a hospital

and are one of the top couples of B-town. Their chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen, is loved by all the fans. We all have seen what a doting husband Ranveer is, and there is no denying the fact that both of them love each other. Well, it is always great to see the love birds together hanging out in the city. Today was one such occasion when DeepVeer were papped outside a hospital in Mumbai.

The popular couple reportedly were heading out of the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seated in their cars when they were clicked. Ranveer could be seen in a white tee paired with a red mask. At the same time, Deepika could be seen in a black tee with a white mask. Both the actors sported similar kinds of black glasses. They indeed make for a power couple.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s kitty is filled with some exciting projects. The actress who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now will be seen in Pathan opposite , Fighter opposite , '83 opposite Ranveer Singh, Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film opposite Prabhas, The Intern’s official Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan and more.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be working in ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite . The actor and director duo were recently in Delhi together, and the pictures of them partying went viral.

