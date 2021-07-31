PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked stepping out of a hospital

6 hours ago  |  71.8K
   
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked stepping out of a hospital
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the top couples of B-town. Their chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen, is loved by all the fans. We all have seen what a doting husband Ranveer is, and there is no denying the fact that both of them love each other. Well, it is always great to see the love birds together hanging out in the city. Today was one such occasion when DeepVeer were papped outside a hospital in Mumbai.

The popular couple reportedly were heading out of the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seated in their cars when they were clicked. Ranveer could be seen in a white tee paired with a red mask. At the same time, Deepika could be seen in a black tee with a white mask. Both the actors sported similar kinds of black glasses. They indeed make for a power couple.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s kitty is filled with some exciting projects. The actress who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now will be seen in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, '83 opposite Ranveer Singh, Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film opposite Prabhas, The Intern’s official Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan and more.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be working in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor and director duo were recently in Delhi together, and the pictures of them partying went viral.

How many hearts for DeepVeer? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh makes a STRONG case for purple pants styled with a Rs 30k Gucci hat & bejewelled necklace

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : DEEPIKA & RANVEER ,IS OUR LIFE !
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : gorgeous,deepika & ranveer .
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : made for each other ,DEEPVEER.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : the charming ranveer with his beautiful wife, deepika.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The King of Love with his beautiful wife, Queen of Hearts, Ranveer & Deepika!
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Two souls and hearts full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : dp & rs passion couple great love, amazing family !
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Love, love, love deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes, my best couple, my love, Deepika with Ranveer.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The great pair, Ranveer with Deepika of course.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : the golden pair of love DP & RS.
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The most attractive couple. DP & RS !
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : HOT FAMILY DEEPIKA with RANVEER !
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Good news
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : GOOD NEWS ?
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gudiya & Handsome.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer forever. And love!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful family Ranveer & Deepika.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : My happiness. Great family. Deepveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Our Joy deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Essence of life Deepveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous family deepika and ranveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : The eternal love deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : King of love with Queen of hearts Deepika & Ranveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer is my best couple.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : The amazing family Ranveer with Deepika.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : My dream couple Deepika & Ranveer.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Unique couple of love.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Gudiya and My most favourite person. DP AND RS.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer forever love. I like.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : My fav couple deepika & ranveer.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Forever deepika with ranveer.
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing pair Deepika and Ranveer.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : The Best couple Deepika with Ranveer
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Wonderful family Ranveer with Deepika.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All