PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s family assemble for a warm festive dinner on Christmas

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic work schedule but Christmas has given them the much-needed break to spend some quality time with their friends and family. It is the most beautiful time of the year and our Bollywood stars are surely celebrating it in full swing. Speaking of which, on December 25, we spotted lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s family gathering for a family dinner on Christmas evening.

Deepika Padukone did not fall behind to switch on her festive mood in a gorgeous red ensemble as she was seen entering her building with father Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Meanwhile, even Ranveer Singh’s mother and sister arrived at the location and the actor’s father was clicked at the Bandra locality of the city. All of them looked extremely happy as they geared up to spend some quality time together.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is going to be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In addition to this, rumour mills has it that the shooting of her actioner Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan will also commence soon.

