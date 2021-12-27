PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh slay in shades of brown as they leave city on Monday morning.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are riding high on the success of 83 which seems to have had a glorious weekend at the box office. On early Monday morning, the couple were snapped at the Mumbai international airport as they exited the city. As usual the couple kept their fashion game on point with their airport looks.

Both Ranveer and Deepika slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. While Ranveer Singh dished out rockstar vibes with his entire airport look, Deepika kept it understated but yet chic and super comfortable. The couple were seen arriving at the airport hand in hand and posed for the paparazzi before heading out for their flight.

While Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat, Deepika looked chic in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a classic Louis Vuitton sling bag on her shoulder.

Check out their photos below:

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Milind Soman & others celebrate Christmas weekend; PICS