PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey stun in casuals while promoting Chhapaak

With just a few days let for the release of the film, actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were spotted promoting their movie in the city. The two looked elated and arrived in style for the promotions.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak which also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak marks Deepika's debut as a producer. The trailer of the movie which was released last year received a great response from its viewers. It has piqued the audience's interest to watch the movie. With just a few days let for the release of the film, actors Deepika and Vikrant were spotted promoting their movie in the city. The two looked elated and arrived in style for the promotions.

While Deepika opted for an all-black look, Vikrant went for an all-blue look. The Padmaavat actress was looking stunning in a black leather material full sleeve closed neck top and black leather ankle-length pants. She paired her look with a black belt and black enclosed heels. DP had tied a pony and wore big round golden earrings. On the other hand, Vikrant looked classy in a light blue coloured t-shirt with matching blue coloured jacket and pants. He paired his look with white coloured sneakers and his charm.

(Also Read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone starrer's latest hard hitting dialogue promo is a must watch; Check it out)

The two showed off their million-dollar smile while posing for the camera. Vikrant and Deepika were having a gala time while promoting the movie in the city. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. Filming of the movie took place from March to June 2019 in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's pictures here:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More