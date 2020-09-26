PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus

Deepika Padukone has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus. The actress will be questioned by the NCB at 10 am. Read on.

As the grip of NCB has tightened in the Bollywood drug nexus, gradually names of several B'Twon celebrities came under the scanner, and one of them is . Deepika is among the A-lister Bollywood actresses who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau recently. She is going to be quizzed by the agency today (September 26, 2020) in the drug link.

The NCB will interrogate Deepika today at 10 am. While all eyes are on Deepika, as per the latest updates, the actress has reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai for interrogation. The actress was captured coming out of her car in a brown-colour salwar suit and a hand bag. She covered her face with a white mask complying with the COVID-19 crisis. A lady police constable was also seen by Deepika's side as she moved towards the office from the parking lot.

Mumbai police has deployed extra security for the actresses visit to the NCB office in the drug case. According to media reports, Deepika will be questioned by the NCB about the 2017 drug chats, along with the alleged payments that she made for them. It is also said that Deepika will write down her answers during the questioning by the NCB.

To note, Deepika's name came under the radar after her alleged chats with her manager Karishma Prakash were recovered, wherein the two were discussing about banned substances like hash and maal. It is also alleged that Deepika was one of the admins of the Whatsapp group wherein the alleged talks about drugs took place.

Deepika was shooting in Goa for her upcoming film and flew down to the city (Mumbai) with husband yesterday. Not only Deepika, but Karishma was also quizzed by the NCB yesterday, and has been summoned to appear before them today as well.

Apart from Deepika, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and 's name has also cropped up in connection with the alleged Bollywood drug angle expose. Rakul was grilled by the NCB yesterday for a few hours.

