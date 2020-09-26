  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus

Deepika Padukone has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation in the Bollywood drug nexus. The actress will be questioned by the NCB at 10 am. Read on.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 10:55 am
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexusPHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the grip of NCB has tightened in the Bollywood drug nexus, gradually names of several B'Twon celebrities came under the scanner, and one of them is Deepika Padukone. Deepika is among the A-lister Bollywood actresses who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau recently. She is going to be quizzed by the agency today (September 26, 2020) in the drug link. 

The NCB will interrogate Deepika today at 10 am. While all eyes are on Deepika, as per the latest updates, the actress has reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai for interrogation. The actress was captured coming out of her car in a brown-colour salwar suit and a hand bag. She covered her face with a white mask complying with the COVID-19 crisis. A lady police constable was also seen by Deepika's side as she moved towards the office from the parking lot.

ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & others, 39 more names under NCB scanner in drug case: Report

Mumbai police has deployed extra security for the actresses visit to the NCB office in the drug case. According to media reports, Deepika will be questioned by the NCB  about the 2017 drug chats, along with the alleged payments that she made for them. It is also said that Deepika will write down her answers during the questioning by the NCB.

Take a look at Deepika's arrival at the NCB office here: 

 

To note, Deepika's name came under the radar after her alleged chats with her manager Karishma Prakash were recovered, wherein the two were discussing about banned substances like hash and maal. It is also alleged that Deepika was one of the admins of the Whatsapp group wherein the alleged talks about drugs took place. 

Deepika was shooting in Goa for her upcoming film and flew down to the city (Mumbai) with husband Ranveer Singh yesterday. Not only Deepika, but Karishma was also quizzed by the NCB yesterday, and has been summoned to appear before them today as well. 

Apart from Deepika, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's name has also cropped up in connection with the alleged Bollywood drug angle expose. Rakul was grilled by the NCB yesterday for a few hours. 

ALSO READ: Ahead of NCB question, Shraddha Kapoor’s car seen at boyfriend Rohan Shreshta’s house: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla / ANI Twitter

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

What a dress?

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Interrogation ke liye ye sari nariyan salwar kameez pehen leti hain.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

How could she have been so stupid? I like her, but what she did was dumb and illegal. She knew that. PV post this.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yipppie....time to go to jail !!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

BJP government is totally andha kanoon. What India got itself into. Oh boy!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement