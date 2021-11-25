PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone covers face with mask and cap as she's seen exiting a dubbing studio in the city

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST  |  68.4K
   
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone covers face with mask and cap as she's seen exiting a dubbing studio in the city
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone covers face with mask and cap as she's seen exiting a dubbing studio in the city
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone knows well how to flaunt her airport or red carpet look, but she also equally well knows how to be on the down low. On Thursday, Deepika was snapped in the city keeping a low profile, as she hid her face while exiting a dubbing studio. The actress sat in her car and did not wave out to the paparazzi. 

As soon as Deepika wrapped dubbing, the actress' car was waiting for her at the exit. She was seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black mask to go with her black outfit. The actress was snapped sitting inside her car but managed to cover her face with the cap and mask. We wonder if Deepika was keeping a new look for Pathan or Fighter under wraps? 

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos below: 

 
deepika-dubbing-photos-inline_1.jpg
deepika-dubbing-photos-inline_2.jpg
deepika-dubbing-photos-inline_3.jpg
deepika-dubbing-photos-inline_4.jpg
deepika-dubbing-photos-inline_5.jpg

On the work front, Deepika has several films lined up in her kitty. To name few are Pathan, Fighter, The Intern and some have not been titled yet. She will be also sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's film. 

However, she will soon be seen playing husband Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife as well in Kabir Khan's '83. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is winter ready in green athleisure look for airport, we're taking cues

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : deepika padukon
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : New surgeries.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : deffo bofy bleach. cuz someone was holding a shield to avoid sun when she stepped out in the white outfit
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : naya bleach
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Always DEEPS.
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : lip job
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Deepu.
REPLY 1 11 hours ago