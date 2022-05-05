PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone cuts a striking figure in striped monochrome pants as she heads to Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone always knows how to keep us hooked to her spectacular airport looks. On some days it is her love for faux leather looks, and on other days, her simple understated style that marks the day. On Thursday, it was the latter, as the actress was snapped at the Mumbai international airport while heading to Bengaluru. Deepika turned up at the airport in a super casual look and cut a striking figure in her outfit.

The actress wore a solid white sleeveless tee which she paired with striped monochrome pants. DP's chic pants were white and black stripes and had a flared look to it. The actress styled that with a pair of white sneakers and a large tote Louis Vuitton bah which she carried on her shoulders.

Going with her smart yet chic look, Deepika tied her hair in a pony and wore black oversized sunglasses. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's latest airport look below: