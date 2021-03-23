PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in an all black outfit as she is spotted post a shoot in the city

Deepika Padukone, who has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty, was today spotted rocking a casual look. Check out her pictures below.

Bollywood’s Mastani is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the Hindi film industry. Over the past few months, the actress has been busy with the shoot of her forthcoming projects. The Piku star was occupied with Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Following the same, Deepika is often spotted by shutterbugs in the city. Today, the stunner was snapped post wrapping up a shoot in Bandra.

For the outing, the Padmaavat star opted for an all-black outfit and looked gorgeous while making her way towards her car. In the photos, the leggy lass can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with matching leggings. She teamed up her casual outfit with white shoes. In the pictures, Deepika is also seen carrying a stylish black bag. Paparazzi got some candid clicks of the stunning actress while she was exiting and was getting inside her swanky car. The Om Shanti Om star is also seen wearing a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. It won’t be wrong to say that the actress rocked a casual look like a pro.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pictures below:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in ’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on styling Deepika Padukone: If I give her a potato sack she'll still look sexy as he

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×