PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in an all black outfit as she is spotted post a shoot in the city

Deepika Padukone, who has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty, was today spotted rocking a casual look. Check out her pictures below.
44808 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2021 06:51 pm
Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the Hindi film industry. Over the past few months, the actress has been busy with the shoot of her forthcoming projects. The Piku star was occupied with Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Following the same, Deepika is often spotted by shutterbugs in the city. Today, the stunner was snapped post wrapping up a shoot in Bandra.

For the outing, the Padmaavat star opted for an all-black outfit and looked gorgeous while making her way towards her car. In the photos, the leggy lass can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with matching leggings. She teamed up her casual outfit with white shoes. In the pictures, Deepika is also seen carrying a stylish black bag. Paparazzi got some candid clicks of the stunning actress while she was exiting and was getting inside her swanky car. The Om Shanti Om star is also seen wearing a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. It won’t be wrong to say that the actress rocked a casual look like a pro. 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pictures below:   

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Damn how does she manage to look gorgeous even in that simple attire?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Queen of heart

Anonymous 6 hours ago

amazing

Anonymous 6 hours ago

best

Anonymous 6 hours ago

gorgeous

Anonymous 6 hours ago

A real woman, the pleasure of RS's life, Queen Deepika

Anonymous 6 hours ago

im shy simpple foodie

Anonymous 6 hours ago

guilty for dumping her exes like potato but crying RK tat is guilty for dumping her fake self . SMH

Anonymous 7 hours ago

bud dhi

Anonymous 7 hours ago

A tall bent stick

Anonymous 7 hours ago

BEST QUEEN OF HEART

Anonymous 8 hours ago

cuteeeee........

Anonymous 8 hours ago

the pleasure of life.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

great woman

Anonymous 8 hours ago

best deepika.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

yea, cause one wants to be polite while you puke

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Looks like a starving teenager.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Dopika isnt feeling the mumbai heat in those clothes?

Anonymous 10 hours ago

guilty for dumping nihar yuvi and sid mallya flat