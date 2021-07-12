PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone opts for casual attire as she gets clicked post shoot

Deepika Padukone has started shooting for her next film Pathan. She was also spotted at the set. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Actress enjoys a massive fan following. And whenever she is spotted in the city, it is surely a treat for her fans. Earlier in the day, she surprised her fans with her post on Instagram wherein she revealed her 'love'. It is a known fact that she is a fitness freak and always loves to share pictures about it. She even encourages her fans to adopt a healthy living lifestyle. Today, she was spotted in the city in causal.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a grey colour tank top with a dark blue oversized shirt. The actress was wearing a mask adhering to the COVID 19 protocols. She was busy talking on the phone as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs. As reported she was returning from a shoot. After lockdown restrictions being eased down, shootings have started. Celebrities are spotted on the set. Recently, she was spotted at Pathan set. The film also features and John Abraham.

In the photos, the actress was looking tired and did not wave at the paparazzi. Recently, she was spotted in a red loose-fitted sweater and was looking beautiful.

Take a look at the photos here:

She has films lined up in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Fighter with . The film is India's first aerial action flick. She also has '83, Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

