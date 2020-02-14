PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone posts his & her series from her vacay with Ranveer Singh; hints at a swim session

Deepika Padukone posts two more pictures in his & her series from her vacay with Ranveer Singh and hints at a plush breakfast after a swim session.

and escaped to an undisclosed destination a few days ago to begin their Valentine's Day celebrations early. While fans are already gaga over DeepVeer's social media romance, Deepika has been leaving them intrigued posting his & her series of photographs from her plush vacation with hubby Ranveer, on her Instagram handle. The Chhapaak actress started with sharing a picture of two passports followed by two flip flops placed on the sand, suggesting a romantic walk by the beach.

Deepika and Ranveer have returned from their romantic getaway but the former still seems to have the vacay fever on as she continues posting pictures from his & her series. Recently, she shared a picture of two scuba diving glasses and feet gear. She also posted a picture of two plates with fresh watermelon, suggesting a plush breakfast after a swim session. "Water babies... #his&hers", she captions the first post and writes, "We didn’t even spare the watermelon!#his&hers", for another one. Check it out:

The couple was papped at the airport as they returned from their holiday yesterday night. Ranveer aced his super casual look as always, as he clubbed a white tee with light blue jeans. He sported a blue cap and flaunted a pair of shades. On the other hand, Deepika stunned in a coral colour crop top teamed up with boyfriend jeans and white sports shoes. She tied her hair back neatly and wore black sunnies. Deepika's dainty golden neck chain and hoops completed her look.

