PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh celebrate her birthday with the paps; Duo cuts cake with media

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently stepped out to celebrate with paps after celebrating her 35th birthday with the fraternity in their home.

who celebrated her 35th birthday party today had all of Bollywood biggies in attendance! After a day filled with social media messages, the actress celebrated the night with her closest pals in the fraternity. The guest list included big names like Ranbir Singh, Shaheen Bhatt, , Rohan Sreshta, Ritika Bhavnani, Siddharth Anand, Anjani Dhawan, Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, , Ayan Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Ayan Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Madhu Mantena and many more. This marks the first big Bollywood party since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise in 2020.

After the star-studded sinner party, the birthday girl Deepika Padukone stepped out with husband to celebrate with the paps that were waiting outside their house with a sweet cake for the actress’ birthday.







Birthday girl Deepika looked every bit of glamorous as she does, as usual, she wore black leather pants, a black sweater, black heels along with a black face mask, with her hair slicked back and smokey eye makeup, Padukone exuded glam. By her side was her husband Ranveer Singh who rocked a Black sweater, similar to Padukone’s, light blue denim jeans, a Gucci cap and a black face mask. The duo cut the cake bought by the media people but didn’t eat it as they didn’t wanna take their masks off. Apart from the cake, the paps also got a bouquet of flowers and a small box of chocolates for Padukone on her special day.

