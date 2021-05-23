  1. Home
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rock all black athleisure as they returns back to city

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is finally back to the city. The couple was spotted at the airport today in the evening.
10833 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rock all black athleisure as they returns back to city
The most loved and powerful couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has finally returned to the city. They had jetted off to Bangalore after the Maharashtra government announced Janta Curfew for 15 days. The couple was staying in Bangalore for quite some time. Amid this time, reports also came in that the actress along with her family had tested positive for COVID 19. But there was no official announcement from the family. She was under home quarantine as reported by the media houses.

The couple was spotted in all-black athleisure with their masks also in black. They wore masks adhering to the safety protocols of COVID 19. The actor was seen holding his wife’s hand all the time and the actress was also not in the mood to be clicked. Both did not stop for the shutterbugs but were seen making a way out of the airport in hurry. To note, the actress’s father Prakash Padukone was hospitalised. The actress has also not shared any updates over this.

To note, the lockdown situation is still going on in Maharashtra. The state government has extended till June 1.

Take a look at their pictures here:

On the work front, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, in Shakun Batra’s untitled next, and in the Hindi remake of Amit Sharm’s The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and also Anand’s Fighter too.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After her family, Deepika Padukone too tests positive for Covid 19?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Rock in black lol

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

black is the apt color for D gang