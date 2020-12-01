  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'sunset lovers' as they return after a long day's shoot

After a long day of shoot, Deepika and Siddhant were snapped in the evening at Gateway of India as they returned from their shoot location to the city.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: December 1, 2020 07:34 pm
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi 'sunset lovers'.PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'sunset lovers' as they return after a long day's shoot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The cast of Shakun Batra's film has been shooting back to back in Mumbai and the outskirts of the city since the last few weeks. And on Tuesday morning, we got to see co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. They made their way to the shoot location via their ferry. As per reports, the shooting is taking place in Alibaug which is on the outskirts of Mumbai. 

After a long day of shoot, Deepika and Siddhant were snapped in the evening as they returned from their shoot location. However, this time, director Shakun Batra was also snapped with the duo. Deepika and Siddhant twinned in black and white. Despite shooting the entire day, Deepika looked flawless in her black jogger and her tied-up tank top. 

Apart from the paparazzi, Siddhant also shared a glimpse of their boat ride on his Instagram account. In the photo, featured DP and Shakun as they soaked in the sunset. He captioned it, "Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday." 

Take a look at their photos and Siddhant's IG post below:

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh's fans were in for a surprise on Tuesday as the Gully Boy star came to drop her at Gateway. In a video shot by the paparazzi, Deepika was seen giving an adorable kiss on her husband's cheek before she could bid him goodbye for the day. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh peck on the cheek as she heads to shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Deepika Padukone’s film with Shakun Batra likely to kick off in Sri Lanka in November? Here’s what we know
Deepika Padukone is beautiful, talented & I’m going to learn a lot says Siddhant Chaturvedi on Shakun’s next
Ananya Panday to play the second lead in Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi's modern love story? Find out
Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh peck on the cheek as she heads to shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped post shooting; PICS
Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next: She submits herself completely