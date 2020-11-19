PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi head home after a shoot in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently spotted in the city post wrapping up a film’s shoot. Check out the pictures.

and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday in lead role. The Piku star and the Gully Boy actor are currently busy shooting for the same. Deepika is often snapped in the city post wrapping up the shoot. Recently, the gorgeous actress along with Siddhant was spotted by the shutterbugs as they head home after completing a shoot. Both were seen sitting inside the car and was all smiles.

Deepika and Siddhant were at their sartorial best. While the diva can be seen wearing a black tee along with a stylish top. To amp up her look, the Padmaavat star opted for kohl rimmed eyes and nude lipstick with her tresses on point. The diva exuded the charm in her casual wear. Siddhant, on the other hand looked dapper in the casual outfit. The actor was seen sporting a beard look. In the pictures, both the actors can be seen smiling and that proves they share a great rapport.

Check out the pictures below:

It goes without saying that in no time Deepika and Siddhant have become good friends and are often spotted partying together. The stunning actress was earlier snapped at the actor’s residence for Diwali bash. Their camaraderie stole the show.

Yesterday, Deepika was spotted with Shakun Batra by the shutterbugs. Talking about the film, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya have wrapped up the Goa schedule of the film last month. The upcoming film marks the Om Shanti Om actress’s first outing with Siddhant and Ananya.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

