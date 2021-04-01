  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi make a splash as they get papped on sets of Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi will be seen together for the first time in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-titled film. Meanwhile, check out their latest photos from the sets.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi make a splash as they get papped on sets of Shakun Batra’s film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shakun Batra’s next untitled project starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The shooting of the same has been going on in full swing in Mumbai and thus the film's lead stars are often papped in the city. A few days ago Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya were spotted post wrapping up the same. And, today, the Gully Boy actor and the Piku star have been snapped on the sets of the forthcoming film.

In the photos, we can see Deepika and Siddhanth indulging in a light conversation. As always, the Padmaavat star was at her sartorial best. She made heads turn in stylish white top and grey coloured pants. She can also be seen holding a black polka-dotted bag in the pictures. On the other hand, the handsome actor looked dapper in his causals. To note, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, who have teamed up together for the first time, have become good friends in no time. The trio is often seen partying together.

Check out their photos below:

Meanwhile, apart from this, both Deepika and Siddhanth have a couple of interesting projects in their kitties. The leggy lass will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film 83. She will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. The stunning actress also has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a Hindi remake of The Intern in her pipeline.

Siddhanth, on the other hand, also has an upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Justin Bieber’s Peaches is her favourite song as she refuses to show her playlist

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi chill over sunshine & breakfast with Shakun Batra before shoot; PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'sunset lovers' as they return after a long day's shoot
Deepika Padukone’s film with Shakun Batra likely to kick off in Sri Lanka in November? Here’s what we know
Deepika Padukone is beautiful, talented & I’m going to learn a lot says Siddhant Chaturvedi on Shakun’s next
Ananya Panday to play the second lead in Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi's modern love story? Find out
Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Deepika Padukone 'spontaneous': I was nervous to share the screen space with her
close