PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi make a splash as they get papped on sets of Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi will be seen together for the first time in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-titled film. Meanwhile, check out their latest photos from the sets.

Shakun Batra’s next untitled project starring , Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The shooting of the same has been going on in full swing in Mumbai and thus the film's lead stars are often papped in the city. A few days ago Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya were spotted post wrapping up the same. And, today, the Gully Boy actor and the Piku star have been snapped on the sets of the forthcoming film.

In the photos, we can see Deepika and Siddhanth indulging in a light conversation. As always, the Padmaavat star was at her sartorial best. She made heads turn in stylish white top and grey coloured pants. She can also be seen holding a black polka-dotted bag in the pictures. On the other hand, the handsome actor looked dapper in his causals. To note, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, who have teamed up together for the first time, have become good friends in no time. The trio is often seen partying together.

Check out their photos below:

Meanwhile, apart from this, both Deepika and Siddhanth have a couple of interesting projects in their kitties. The leggy lass will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film 83. She will also be seen in ’s comeback film Pathan. The stunning actress also has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with and a Hindi remake of The Intern in her pipeline.

Siddhanth, on the other hand, also has an upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with and Ishaan Khattar.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Justin Bieber’s Peaches is her favourite song as she refuses to show her playlist

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×