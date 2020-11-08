PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at a high rise as they shoot for Shakun Batra's next

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi got clicked by the paparazzi on Sunday. They were seen at a high-rise building while shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film in Mumbai.

In Shakun Batra's upcoming directorial, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are all set to be seen together. From mid-September, the entire team was in Goa for the first schedule shoot and a week ago, after wrapping the shooting schedule they had returned to Mumbai. On Saturday, the team kickstarted their second schedule shoot in the city. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi got clicked by the paparazzi. They were seen at a high-rise building while shooting for the film.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with denim while Siddhant can be seen sporting a white T-shirt too paired with a black pant. A few days back, the trio was spotted at ’s office in Mumbai, who is the producer of the film. Talking about Shakun Batra's film, it is going to be a romantic drama and it is likely to hit the big screens in February 2021. Although, last year Dharma Productions had announced that the upcoming untitled film will go on the floors in early 2020 but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, check out the latest photos of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi below:

Further, the yet-to-be-titled film of Shakun Batra will be produced by Karan Johar. Earlier, Shakun has directed two films - Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and Kapoor & Sons in 2016. And both the films were produced by Karan Johar only. With the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, Shakun is returning to the big screen after four long years.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

