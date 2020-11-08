PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at a high rise as they shoot for Shakun Batra's next
In Shakun Batra's upcoming directorial, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are all set to be seen together. From mid-September, the entire team was in Goa for the first schedule shoot and a week ago, after wrapping the shooting schedule they had returned to Mumbai. On Saturday, the team kickstarted their second schedule shoot in the city. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi got clicked by the paparazzi. They were seen at a high-rise building while shooting for the film.
In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with denim while Siddhant can be seen sporting a white T-shirt too paired with a black pant. A few days back, the trio was spotted at Karan Johar’s office in Mumbai, who is the producer of the film. Talking about Shakun Batra's film, it is going to be a romantic drama and it is likely to hit the big screens in February 2021. Although, last year Dharma Productions had announced that the upcoming untitled film will go on the floors in early 2020 but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.
Meanwhile, check out the latest photos of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi below:
Further, the yet-to-be-titled film of Shakun Batra will be produced by Karan Johar. Earlier, Shakun has directed two films - Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and Kapoor & Sons in 2016. And both the films were produced by Karan Johar only. With the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, Shakun is returning to the big screen after four long years.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
DEEPIKA I AM YOUR BEGGEST FAN FROM USA.STAY STRONG GIRL!!!! BEST OF LUCK FOR YOUR UPCOMMING FILMS !!!! KEEP ROCKING.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Have a good day best of luck LOVE YOU DEEPSID
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Good to see you Deepika witb Siddhant.Guys plz announce the film title.Love you Both.Love you Deepika
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Who wants to.see DP now?she's messed up her life and career .