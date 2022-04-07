PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone slays in early morning airport look as she arrives in a white tracksuit.

Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she arrived early morning at the Mumbai International airport. The actress arrived around 5:30 AM to catch her flight and looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out of her car in a head-to-toe crisp and hiny white tracksuit. Deepika's million dollar smile was enough to make our heads turn and so was her outfit. The actress also complemented her white tracksuit with white sneakers.

Deepika acknowledged the paparazzi and even obliged them with a few pictures before heading inside. The actress wore black oversized sunglasses and tied her hair into a sleek bun. To keep all her essentials close, Deepika carried a large Louis Vuitton tote bag to complete her otherwise perfect airport look.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's airport photos below:

Deepika has been snapped multiple times at the airport since last month. The actress was seen leaving the city for her Pathaan shoot in Spain. From Spain the actress headed to Dubai to attend the TIME 100 Impact Award for her work in the mental health space. She recently returned from Dubai a few days ago and again seems to be flying off for work commitments. On the work front, Deepika started off the year on a high as she received critical acclaim for her career-best performance in Gehraiyaan. The actress has films like Pathaan, Fighter, Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and in a science fiction film with Prabhas.

