PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone slays in her summer airport look as she opts for shorts & blazer co-ord set.

Deepika Padukone returned from Hyderabad a few days after she had left the city. The actress was spotted at the airport on Sunday afternoon. Flashing her ever popular dimpled smile, Deepika looked smart, chic and comfortable in a co-ord set. Given the hot and humid weather in both the cities, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Deepika kept her airport look breezy and summer worthy.

The actress was seen exiting the airport's arrivals gate with her designer luggage and along with her security in two. Deepika was spotted wearing a beige co-ord set. The set included a pair of beige shorts which Deepika paired with a solid white tee. She then threw over a beige blazer and completed the look with classic white shoes.

Deepika's short hair, black sunglasses and her adorable smile made for a complete and perfect look. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos below: