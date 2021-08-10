PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone sports a chic look as she gets snapped on location in South Mumbai.

was out and about on Tuesday evening in the city. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi on location in South Mumbai. While we're not sure what exactly was Deepika Padukone shooting for, the actress was surrounded by a few crew members and her trusted bodyguards. The actress was snapped from a distance as she was seen busy talking on her phone.

In the photos, Deepika can be seen arriving at the location in her car wearing flared khaki pants and white strappy top. In typical DP style, the actress had tied her hair in a bun on her nape. Deepika was snapped carrying a large tote bag and wore brown flats. As for her accessories, the actress wore a dainty neckpiece and a few rings including her wedding ring.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos below:

ALSO READ: This is HOW Deepika Padukone is preparing for high octane actions in ‘Pathan’