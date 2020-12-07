PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone turns heads in blue flared jeans at Gateway of India with Siddhant Chaturvedi in tow

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who are currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s film, were spotted at Gateway of India this evening. Both were at their casual best. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone never disappoints the fashion police each time she steps out. Be it casual wear or a stylish dress, the gorgeous star often has our hearts owing to her impeccable fashion sense. Of late, she has constantly been shelling out major fashion goals as she steps out to shoot Shakun Batra’s untitled film. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai thus the Padmaavat star is giving shutterbugs a treat with Siddhant Chaturvedi in tow.

For her OOTN, Deepika slipped into a grey top with blue denim flared jeans with white sneakers. Needless to say, she exuded charm in her casual outfit. She slayed her casual attire like a pro. Siddhant, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a white tee paired with black jeans and sports shoes. Both the actors were at their casual best. They looked stylish and sporty. The duo sported masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As always, the two of them happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures below:

As for the movie, Shakun Batra’s directorial also stars the gorgeous Ananya Panday. The team has completed the Goa schedule of the film and they are now shooting another schedule in Alibaug. This is the first time when Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya have teamed up together. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. The trio’s camaraderie had already made the film one of the highly awaited and fans can’t wait to them on the silver screen.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

