PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone ups her style game in denim ripped jeans as she gets papped with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film in Mumbai and thus often get papped. Recently, both the actors were spotted at the Gateway of India as they returned after completing today's shoot for the movie.

Well, it seems like the paparazzi do not want to miss any opportunity to get a glimpse of and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The duo has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film in Mumbai and thus they often get papped by the shutterbugs. Be it reaching the shoot location via ferry or wrapping up the shoot, the shutterbugs leave no chance to get them to capture in their camera’s. Yesterday, the Padmaavat star and the Gully Boy actor were snapped at the Gateway of India in tow.

Today, Deepika and Siddhant have been spotted after completing the shoot in Gateway of India. The diva can be seen wearing a loose casual white tee with blue denim ripped jeans with white sneakers. She tied her hair in a bun. She looked elegant in her casual outfit. The handsome actor, on the other hand, looked dapper and sporty in a white jacket with black jeans. The two were clicked while heading to their homes. Both the stars have been taking precautions amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and always make sure to sport masks. Needless to say, the Piku star managed to turn heads in her casual outfit.

Take a look at the pictures below:

After wrapping up the Goa schedule of the film, Deepika and Siddhant are busy shooting another schedule in Alibaug. The film also features Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Shakun Batra’s directorial marks the trio’s first outing together. Besides this, the Om Shanti Om star and the actor also have some interesting lineups. While Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, the 27-year-old actor has Phone Bhoot-co-starring Ishaan Khatter and in the pipeline.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s ‘authentic smile’ to greet tourists as she gets featured in exhibition at Athens airport

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×