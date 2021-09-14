PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's latest all green chic airport look is layering done right

Deepika Padukone was a sight for the sore eyes on Tuesday morning as the actress was snapped at the private airport. While Deepika's travel plans are under wraps, the actress made an impressive airport statement. She arrived at the airport a little after 11 AM and waved out to the paparazzi as soon as she stepped out of the car. 

Deepika's security followed and the actress posed for the cameras before heading inside. The actress smiled from afar and gave us a good look of her airport outfit. Deepika served some style lessons in layering as she opted for a green co-ord set and a plaid trench coat. While the co-ord set was green from head-to-toe, Deepika's coat was beige with a green checkered print. 

The actress wore white sneakers to remain comfortable during her flight and had her handbag in tow. Just yesterday, Deepika was seen with husband Ranveer Singh on the outskirts of Mumbai in Alibaug. The couple had reportedly visited the local registrar's office there oto register their property and land purchase. The couple have reportedly purchased a huge plot.  

Check out Deepika Padukone's airport photos below:

 
 

