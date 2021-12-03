PHOTOS: Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania spotted leaving Katrina Kaif’s house amid wedding prep

Preparation for the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is going in full swing. Both the sides’ families are seen busy and sometimes are clicked also. Fans are also excited for the wedding and looking ahead to see them as man and wife. The couple will be getting hitched in Rajasthan in a heritage hotel. The wedding has become one of the grand weddings of the year. Amid the preparation, ace designer and also a good friend of Katrina, Anaita Shroff Adajania was spotted leaving the actress's house in the evening today.

In the pictures, we can see Anaita, clad in a black outfit, sitting in the backseat of the car. She was wearing the mask and there was a huge bag also kept beside her. Well, she did not wave at shutterbugs. Earlier in the evening, the paparazzi snapped designer outfits arriving at Katrina Kaif's residence. A man was snapped arriving with three big Falguni Shane Peacock boxes and headed upstairs. The actress was also snapped outside the gym session with her sister today.

If reports are to be believed then the wedding festivities will begin from November 5 and the families will be going to Rajasthan after court marriage.

Take a look at the pictures here:

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to wear ace Indian designer Sabyasachi, who is known for his bridal collections. Katrina Kaif will also be wearing designers Abu Jani (for Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (for Sangeet) and global brand Gucci (for reception).

