PHOTOS: As Dhamaka releases, Kartik Aaryan offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple with family

Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dhamaka has finally released today on the digital platform. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the film as the trailer received an overwhelming response. The drama was in the news ever since the first poster was dropped in. Dhamaka is helmed by Ram Madhvani. And today the lead actor was spotted in the city with his family members. The actor was seen outside the Siddhvinayak temple in Mumbai. Kartik was also seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Kartik was seen coming out of his car with his mother, sister, and father. All of them were dressed in casuals. The actor opted for a simple and plain white kurta-style shirt paired with denim. He was wearing sunglasses and a mask. As soon as he stepped down from the car, fans started screaming his name and he went there to say hello. He even shook hands with some and clicked pictures. The actor also poses with family and waves at shutterbugs. After coming out of the temple he was seen wearing the religious cloth around his neck along with the tika on his forehead.

In the film, Mrunal is seen essaying the role of Kartik’s wife and plays a reporter in the same news channel where he is working. He, who is an anchor, gets a call where a man informs him that there'll a blast on the Bandra-Sea Link. He takes the call lightly but then within a few seconds, he hears the blast and everything changes.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Freddy, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India.

