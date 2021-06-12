PHOTOS: Disha Patani basks in the glow of candlelight as she gets candidly clicked; Tiger Shroff reacts

Disha Patani took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her night out. As the Radhe star enjoyed the outing, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a casual avatar.

Among the popular leading ladies in showbiz, has established a name for herself with her stellar performances in films like Malang, Baaghi 2 and more. The gorgeous star is well known for her stylish looks and every time she steps out, she makes heads turn. Not just this, her photos on her social media handle tend to go viral and speaking of this, her recent snaps from a candlelit night are winning hearts. Even rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacted to them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared two candidly captured photos from a night out. In the photos, the gorgeous Radhe star could be seen surfing through her phone while she sat at a table while waiting. Disha is seen sporting a black top with a plunging neckline. The Radhe star left her hair loose and as she passed her time surfing through her phone, the candid shots were taken. The star shared them without a caption and evoked a lovely response from her sister Khushboo Patani, who called her 'cute.'

Even Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff reacted to Disha's photos and liked them. Recently, Disha and Tiger were in the news owing to alleged COVID 19 lockdown violations.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. It was released on an OTT platform and in theatres as well. Now, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, she also has a film titled KTina.

