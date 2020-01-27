PHOTOS: Disha Patani churns out major lipstick goals as she sports a bright red lip colour

Disha Patani has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she sports a bright red lip colour. Check out the pictures.

The gorgeous and beautiful has been making headlines ever since the release of the trailer of her upcoming movie Malang. The Baaghi 2 actress who always sets the internet on fire with her pretty pictures, has been applauded again for giving her stellar best in Malang. Needless to say, Disha already enjoys a massive fan following despite being just a few films old. Moreover, the fans also go gaga over her glamorous looks in most of her films.

Disha Patani is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life. Recently, the Radhe actress has shared a few pictures on social media which are sure to send her fans into frenzy. Disha is seen sporting a bright red lip colour in the pictures which further enhances her overall beauty and also churns out major lipstick goals for others! Clad in a lavender coloured outfit, the Bharat actress looks flawless as usual as she lets her wavy hair down.

Check out the latest picture of Disha Patani below:

Talking about Malang, Disha Patani has been paired up opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the action thriller. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant roles. The Mohit Suri directorial is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. Well, we all loved Disha’s stunning performance in the starrer Bharat in 2019. Now, the good news is that the actress will be collaborating with the superstar again for yet another movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

