PHOTOS: Disha Patani dons a blue attire while Tiger Shroff goes all black as they jet off from Mumbai airport

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they headed out of the city. The rumoured couple opted for comfy outfits for their flight travel.

Actors Tiger Shroff and often get spotted in the city when they head out for work. Post the unlock, the rumoured duo has been spotted separately a couple of times when they head out. However, on Wednesday morning, both Disha and Tiger were snapped when they headed to the airport to jet off from the city. Often the banter between the two stars on social media becomes a highlight among their fans and fans love to see them rooting for each other too. However, whenever they get spotted together, fans cannot stop gushing.

On Wednesday morning, Disha and Tiger were seen making their way to the Mumbai airport as they headed out of the city. In the photos, we can see Disha clad in a blue sweatshirt with matching trackpants and sneakers. She is seen sporting a mask, pair of sunglasses and her hair was left loose. The star was seen walking towards the airport gate all by herself and she acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance. On the other hand, Tiger was also seen at the airport as he headed out of the city.

In the photos, Tiger is seen clad in a black tee with matching pants. He is also seen sporting a matching black mask and sunglasses as he headed towards the airport gate. Tiger acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance before heading inside the gate.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha's photos:

Meanwhile, a day back, when Tiger unveiled his first look from his new project, Ganapath-Part 1, Disha could not stop gushing over it. She even shared it on her own Instagram handle and rooted for Tiger. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath and Heropanti 2. In Heropanti 2, Tiger will be seen with Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

