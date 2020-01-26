PHOTOS: Disha Patani flashes her million dollar smile looking stunning after her dance class

Fans have been going gaga over the Disha Patani's stunning and glamorous look in the film. Disha looked like a fresh of breath air after her dance classes.

Lately, has been grabbing eyeballs and has set the internet on fire. The actress has created a stir among the audience since the trailer of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor was out. Fans have been going gaga over the actress's stunning and glamorous look in the film. From the trailer to the songs Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang title track, and Humraah audiences have been loving and appreciating the movie.

Today, the gorgeous actress was spotted looking stunning outside her dance class. Disha was donning a blue coloured winter jacket and light blue and white coloured pants. The actress had kept her hair open and was all smiles while posing for the paps. The Malang actress paired her look with white sneakers. Disha looked busy on the phone but made sure to pose and smile for the paps. The actress was even snapped while going towards the car. Disha looked like a fresh of breath air after her dance classes.

Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer. Besides Malang, Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and Randeep Hooda.

