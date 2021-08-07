PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her toned midriff in stylish hues of pink and red in her OOTD; Yay or Nay?

Actress often loves to flaunt her stylish looks via her social media handle and every time she dolls up for a shoot, the star never fails to share a glimpse of it with her fans. From donning stylish western attire to flaunting traditional looks, Disha often serves up the best looks on social media via her handle and leaves her fans inspired. Speaking of this, recently, she shared a series of photos from a shoot where she opted for a stylish look for the day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a closer look at her outfit of the day. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in a red sports bralette with a pink pair of cargo pants and sneakers. She is seen leaving her hair partially open and tying up some part of it. Disha accessorised the look with a pair of hoop earrings and her makeup was kept natural to go with the stylish look. Flaunting her toned abs, Disha posed for the camera. In another look, Disha is seen flaunting a blue strapless dress with gorgeous cut crease eye makeup.

Take a look:

Recently, when Disha stepped out for an event, she turned her own makeup artist and hair stylist for the day. The Malang actress nailed a chic look yet again and even impressed rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film that had , in the lead. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Disha also has KTina.

