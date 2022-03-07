PHOTOS: Disha Patani goes chic in an all-white airport look as she begins the week by travelling

Disha Patani often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her style quotient, chemistry with Tiger Shroff or her Instagram posts, the actress and her fan following make their presence felt on social media. On Monday, Disha began the week by travelling as the actress was snapped at the Mumbai international airport. While we're not sure if Disha was leaving for a shoot or holiday, the actress surely dialed up the drama with her airport look.

The Malang actress opted for an all-white look but at the same time kept it super chic and comfortable. Disha was snapped wearing white joggers which she paired with a sheer white crop top. She also tied a white jacket around her waist and completed her look with chunky white sneakers. Disha added a dash of luxury to her outfit with her as she carried a Louis Vuitton sling.

The actress did not pose for the paparazzi but quickly made her way inside the airport terminal.

Check out Disha Patani's all-white airport look below:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced.

