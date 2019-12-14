PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks breathtakingly gorgeous in smokey eye makeup; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for her

Disha Patani is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share photos of herself as she showed off her smokey eye look. Tiger Shroff reacted to it. Check it out.

Bollywood actress has had a stellar 2019 as she managed to leave everyone impressed with her role in ’s Bharat. With her stint as Radha in the same, Disha managed to make an impression even with a small role in the Salman and starrer. Not just acting-wise, the Bharat actress is winning hearts with her style as well as her look. Even her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff leaves comments on her photos which are a treat for their fans.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share two photos of herself. As the Bharat actress shared two pictures to showcase her smokey eye look, one couldn’t help but notice her impeccable style. In the photos, Disha can be seen sporting a black noodle strap top. Her hair is left open and she could be seen sporting a stunning necklace. Many fans left comments on Disha’s photos and even Tiger couldn’t resist liking the same. Often Disha and Tiger leave comments on each other’s photos which leave fans impressed.

From turning makeup artist for herself to turning hair stylist for her team, Disha is impressing fans with her many talents. Now, she will be seen pulling off aquatic stunts in Mohit Suri’s Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film’s first look was shared on Aditya’s birthday and will release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and south star Bharath Niwas. It is slated to hit the screen on Eid 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

