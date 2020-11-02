PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks cool in yellow shorts and white sweatshirt as she is spotted outside her dance clas

Disha Patani was last seen Malang. She has a few more projects coming up.

Bollywood actress is a heartthrob. Be it her kickass dance moves or fit body, she keeps stunning her fans every now and then. Since the time the actress made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has caught everyone’s attention. Disha is known for her uber-cool looks and today, she has been spotted by the paps outside her dance class. She sported yellow coloured shorts with a white sweatshirt and sneakers. She has been spotted wearing a black face mask and a pink waist bag.

The Baaghi 2 actress has kept it all casual. Yesterday, Disha took to her social media handle and shared a series of stunning pictures of her. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a crop top and blue denim. Disha also shared a sun-kissed selfie and a monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram story. However, she looks gorgeous in almost every outfit she wears and often makes a fashion statement.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest pictures here:

Recently, the MS Dhoni actress has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Radhe alongside . Taking to her social media handle, she updated her fans about the same, she wrote, “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower.”

On the work front, the beautiful actress will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai. Disha was last seen in Malang alongside , Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.

Also Read: Disha Patani raises the mercury level as she shares stunning PHOTOS in a stylish outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×