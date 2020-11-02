PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks cool in yellow shorts and white sweatshirt as she is spotted outside her dance clas
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a heartthrob. Be it her kickass dance moves or fit body, she keeps stunning her fans every now and then. Since the time the actress made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has caught everyone’s attention. Disha is known for her uber-cool looks and today, she has been spotted by the paps outside her dance class. She sported yellow coloured shorts with a white sweatshirt and sneakers. She has been spotted wearing a black face mask and a pink waist bag.
The Baaghi 2 actress has kept it all casual. Yesterday, Disha took to her social media handle and shared a series of stunning pictures of her. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a crop top and blue denim. Disha also shared a sun-kissed selfie and a monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram story. However, she looks gorgeous in almost every outfit she wears and often makes a fashion statement.
Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest pictures here:
Recently, the MS Dhoni actress has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Radhe alongside Salman Khan. Taking to her social media handle, she updated her fans about the same, she wrote, “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower.”
On the work front, the beautiful actress will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai. Disha was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.
