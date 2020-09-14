  1. Home
PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks ravishing as she poses in a floral yellow outfit

Disha Patani is currently one of the most popular and stylish actresses in Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
297410 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:58 pm
PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks ravishing as she poses in a floral yellow outfitPHOTOS: Disha Patani looks ravishing as she poses in a floral yellow outfit
Despite being just a few films old, Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for her utter beauty and unique style statement. There is not a single time when Disha doesn’t catch the attention of the paparazzi or the onlookers whenever she steps out. Well, of course, we also get a glimpse of her impeccable fashion choices on social media that is full of stunning pictures.

As we speak of this, the Baaghi 2 actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Disha is wearing a floral, yellow dress with frills at the bottom and dramatic hands. She teams it up with a pair of matching heart-shaped earrings and leaves her lustrous hair open. The actress opts for a glossy makeup look and a pink lip shade that one can see in the pictures.

On the professional front, Disha last appeared in the movie Malang earlier this year that also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The actress also made a cameo appearance in Baaghi 3, featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. She will next feature alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha has her hands full as of now as she has two more projects lined up - Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. 

Anonymous 1 day ago

Oh Disha! Save yourself from predator penguin...one wrong step and who knows you maybe the next Disha. Warnings.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Stunning

Anonymous 3 days ago

Yuck!

