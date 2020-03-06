PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks super stylish as she experiments with red eye shadow & sports messy hair

Disha Patani has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks super stylish. Check out the pictures of the Malang actress.

is undoubtedly one of the most glamourous actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Disha initially made her image as the plain Jane of Bollywood with her debut movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She eventually stunned everyone with her dramatic transformation in other movies like Baaghi 2 and Malang. The actress never fails to impress us when it comes to making heads turn with her impeccable style statements. That is why she also enjoys a massive fan following.

Disha is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She has recently shared two pictures on her Instagram handle. The Bharat actress looks super stylish in a black corset top teamed up with a pair of blue ripped jeans. She also wears a tiny sling bag that further compliments her outfit. What has caught our attention is the glittery red eyeshadow that makes her look more stunning. Moreover, the actress perfectly nails the messy hair look in these pictures.

Check out the pictures of Disha Patani below:

On the professional front, Disha will be collaborating with again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Bharat. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and co-produced by Salman Khan himself. The action drama is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020. After a lot of speculations, it has been finally confirmed that Disha is going to be a part of Ek Villain 2 directed by Mohit Suri.

