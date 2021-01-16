PHOTOS: Disha Patani looks uber cool & sporty in pink as she gets papped at director Mohit Suri’s office

Disha Patani, who never fails to shell out major fashion goals, was today spotted in the city as she stepped out to meet filmmaker Mohit Suri. The Baaghi 2 star will be seen in Mohit’s directorial Ek Villain 2.

The stunner has her hands full with some exciting projects in the coming years. She has been creating waves ever since she announced teaming up with for his highly awaited flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Besides this, the diva also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Yesterday, the Marjaavaan star was spotted at a dubbing studio with the director suggesting that she has begun the shoot.

Now, today, Disha was snapped by the paparazzi outside Mohit’s office. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the Baaghi 2 star was at her casual best. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with black shorts. She completed her comfy look with baby coloured hat with a matching bag. With her hair left open, Disha looked elegant and sporty. In the photos, we can also see her donning a mask as a precaution measure amid the pandemic. She happily posed for the photographers before sitting inside her black swanky car. Notably, even in her casual outfit, Disha managed to impress the fashion police.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Disha has been in the headlines for her professional and personal life of late. She often steals the limelight for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. Though she has always maintained that they are friends, the duo is often spotted spending quality time together. A few days ago, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star had joined the War actor and his mother Ayesha Shroff for the family outing.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

