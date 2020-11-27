PHOTOS: Disha Patani & Malaika Arora flaunt their love for black as they go out and about in the city

Disha Patani and Malaika Arora were papped in the city today and the divas were seen making heads turn with their casual appearance.

Celeb fashion has been one of the talked about elements of showbiz life. Every time a celeb steps out, their fashion sense comes under the scrutiny of their fans and the fashion police be it a casual appearance or a red carpet appearance. Recently, and were papped in the city at different time of the day today and both the ladies did make the heads turn with their casual wear appearance as they went out and about in the city. In fact, Disha and Malaika were even seen flaunting their love for black as they stepped out.

In the pics, Disha was seen wearing a black coloured jacket with white stripes which she had paired with a blue coloured mask. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress had completed her look with a high back bun. On the other hand, Malaika was papped post her workout. The yummy mummy opted for an all black outfit which she had paired with a pair of white flip-flops. She was also seen carrying her yoga mat as she made her way to the car.

Check out Disha Patani and Malaika Arora’s pics:

To recall, Malaika recently made the news after she was seen holidaying in Dharamshala with beau , BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur. Speaking of Disha, the actress had recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives and will be seen in starrer cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

