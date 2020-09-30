PHOTOS: Disha Patani nails a comfy hoodie while Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it sporty as they get spotted in city

Actress Disha Patani was spotted in the city while she was sitting in her car. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was papped post his dance rehearsals.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, there is no star who steps out without their protective masks. Speaking of this, today, and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted in the city at different places as they went out and about their work. Amid the pandemic, Disha had been spending time at home and often, on her social media handle, used to share updates about her shenanigans with her pets at home. Now, with the unlock, the actress is often spotted in the city when she heads out for work.

On Wednesday, Disha was seen clad in a cool black hoodie as she stepped out of the house for work. The actress kept her mask on while she was seen sitting in the front seat of her car. With her hair tied in a ponytail, Disha looked fresh and ready to take on the day as she stepped out. The Malang star acknowledged the paparazzi with a smile and then went out and about her work in her car. Disha recently dropped a gorgeous photo on social media where she rocked a dark red lipstick and left netizens swooning.

On the other hand, Aditya was snapped post dance rehearsals. The actor has been spotted post the same over the past few days. Clad in a pink vest with shorts and a cap, Aditya kept it cool and casual post dance rehearsals. The actor was seen wearing a white mask and had a bag over his shoulder.

Take a look at Aditya and Disha’s photos:

The two actors have been seen in Malang together. Their film managed to do well and fans loved their chemistry as the lead pair in the film. Now, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Recently, it was reported that the film’s cast will resume shooting in October at a studio in the city. Aditya, on the other hand, was roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. However, reportedly, things didn't work out.

