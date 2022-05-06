PHOTOS: Disha Patani opts for a breezy athleisure airport look as she heads to Hyderabad for shoot.

It was all about work for Disha Patani as the week came to an end. The actress was seen flying out of Mumbai at the city's domestic airport as she headed for a shoot. The paparazzi were stationed at the airport as Disha arrived to leave for Hyderabad. The actress, who loves to dress in athleisure, dished out a smart airport look.

This one, too, wasn't different as Disha's airport look consisted of a pair of shorts and crop top. However, it was athleisure inspired as the outfit looked sports. Disha wore a sky blue sports crop top which she paired with white basketball shorts. The actress wore a mask amid rising cases and zoomed off into the airport terminal.

Take a look at Disha Patani's airport photos:

On the work front, Disha reportedly has two films in the pipeline this year - Ek Villain Returns and Yodha. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Yodha will see Disha sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

