PHOTOS: Disha Patani slays in peach athleisure as she gets clicked at the airport

always manages to grab all limelight. The actress has been able to create a place for herself in the hearts of her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Well, she always keeps her fans updated about herself. The actress is also known for her fitness regime. She loves to exercise and never misses it. Her videos with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff is seen on social media. They have never accepted their relationship in public but their pictures speak a lot of their chemistry.

Today, the actress was spotted at the airport. She was seen wearing a peach colour athleisure and was looking very cool. The actress was also wearing a black mask and did not remove it. She did not even pose for the shutterbugs and quickly made her way to the airport. The actress opted for minimalistic makeup and left her hair open. Not to miss was her pink colour pouch bag. It was grabbing attention. To complete the look, she wore white colour sneakers.

Recently, she had gained a lot of appreciation when she posted a picture of her in a traditional outfit. She wore the dress for her friend’s wedding. Tiger’s mother also dropped the comment.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. It also stars John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on February 11, 2022, and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

